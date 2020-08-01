Biechele Royce Advisors Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.43. 15,885,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

