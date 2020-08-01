Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Shares of 5,545 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

GDX stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. 29,563,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,713,609. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $44.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

