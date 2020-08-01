Biechele Royce Advisors Decreases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,168 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $26.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

