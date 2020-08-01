Biechele Royce Advisors Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

ZBH stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,750. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

