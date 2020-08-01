Biechele Royce Advisors Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 4.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 981,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 407,381 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,966 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,164,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,412,756. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

