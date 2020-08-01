Biechele Royce Advisors Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 374,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 190,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $1,407,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 11,492,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,039. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.