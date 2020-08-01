Biechele Royce Advisors Raises Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 3.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 66,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38,376 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 13,424,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

