Biechele Royce Advisors Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biechele Royce Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $818,457. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.67. 2,829,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,178. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

