Biechele Royce Advisors Reduces Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for about 5.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in BorgWarner by 816.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 149,089 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 739,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $93,920,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

