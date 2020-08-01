Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. 10,439,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,796. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

