Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 4.6% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned about 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 418,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

