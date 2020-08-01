Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.912-8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.09 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. 1,681,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

