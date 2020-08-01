Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.42.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,147. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.