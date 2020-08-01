Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 954,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,927. Brady has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brady by 108.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 999,376 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Brady by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brady by 321.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

