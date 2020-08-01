Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after purchasing an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.63. 1,546,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,008. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

