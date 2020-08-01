Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 2.1% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 253.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 63,881 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $337.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.74. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

