Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after purchasing an additional 261,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.32. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $152.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

