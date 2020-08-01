Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.45. The company had a trading volume of 440,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $441.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

