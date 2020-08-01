Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $48.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,482.96. 3,429,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,813. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,474.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,377.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

