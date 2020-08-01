Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,582 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.79. 600,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,049. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

