Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

