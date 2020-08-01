Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after buying an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,805,000 after buying an additional 186,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,479. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

