Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $748,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,862. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Gabelli cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

