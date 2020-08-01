Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.3% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

