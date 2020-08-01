Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $564,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,372 shares in the company, valued at $704,498.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 4,398,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,684. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

