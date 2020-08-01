Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 28,777 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 868,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,805. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.