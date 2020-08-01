Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,136 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 204.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.65. 1,121,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

