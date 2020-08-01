Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,029 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,087,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,708,000 after purchasing an additional 298,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $543,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,992 shares of company stock worth $3,849,989. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

AKAM stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,586. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

