Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,708 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $632.07. The stock had a trading volume of 663,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,188. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $622.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $716.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,582 shares of company stock valued at $122,348,282 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

