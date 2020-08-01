Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,568 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $99.49. 1,197,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

