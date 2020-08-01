Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,165,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. The stock has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.97.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

