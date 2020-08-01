Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 348,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 174,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,572. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

