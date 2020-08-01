Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.53. 478,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,680. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $347.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.49.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

