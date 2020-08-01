Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Broadcom by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock valued at $150,544,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

