Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 1,418,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,439. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $191.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

