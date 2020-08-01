Brokerages Expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). CryoPort posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $33.14. 437,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,147. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

