Brokerages Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.24 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $15.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,927 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. 6,874,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

