Brokerages Expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will report sales of $91.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.44 million and the highest is $94.00 million. TC Pipelines reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year sales of $388.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.07 million to $391.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $380.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.47 million to $390.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TC Pipelines.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCP. Citigroup cut their price target on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of TCP stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $30.66. 205,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,792. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TC Pipelines by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TC Pipelines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Pipelines (TCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.