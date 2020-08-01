Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579,472 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 6.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $65,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,737,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,308,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,524 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 33.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,900 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 47.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,310,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $32.33. 3,901,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

