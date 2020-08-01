Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 327,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

BBU traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 26,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,218. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

