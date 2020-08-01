Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of BEP traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,575. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,782,000 after purchasing an additional 342,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,205,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,229,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,929,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 864,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

