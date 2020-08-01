Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $229-241 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.44 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. 1,209,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,902. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 52.69%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $537,447.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,744 shares of company stock worth $2,068,688. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

