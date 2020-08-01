bZx Protocol (BZRX) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

bZx Protocol (CURRENCY:BZRX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, bZx Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bZx Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bZx Protocol has a market cap of $48.34 million and $3.66 million worth of bZx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bZx Protocol Profile

bZx Protocol is a token. It launched on February 4th, 2019. bZx Protocol’s total supply is 1,030,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,610,067 tokens. bZx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @b0xNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for bZx Protocol is bzx.network

