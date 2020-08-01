C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. 2,037,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

