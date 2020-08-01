Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Cabot Microelectronics comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 265,856 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,904,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP traded down $4.26 on Friday, hitting $150.72. 230,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $169.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,186.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

