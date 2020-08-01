Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 5.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.43% of Capital One Financial worth $121,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

