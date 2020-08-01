Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.78, 1,099,001 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 585,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFFN. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,165,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,266,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,970,000 after purchasing an additional 902,388 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,559,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 790,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 146,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

