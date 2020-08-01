CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of CMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 745,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 35.46. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH news, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Also, Director John L. Bernard bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.