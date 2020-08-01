Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 380 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $194.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $198.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

