Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $53.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,478.28. 2,839,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,217. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,472.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,376.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,009.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.18 by $1.95. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

